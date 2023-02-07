Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Purchases 728 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 728 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $19,524.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,185.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.44. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 91,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

