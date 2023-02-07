Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 15,065 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Confluent Stock Down 2.8 %
CFLT stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
