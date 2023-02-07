Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 15,065 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Down 2.8 %

CFLT stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

