Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $18,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,425,974 shares in the company, valued at $71,071,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 36,356 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $271,215.76.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 34,228 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $241,307.40.

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84.

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXLG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

