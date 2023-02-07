Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 216 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

