Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 216 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
GATX stock opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.05.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.
GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
