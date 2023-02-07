Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 696 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 696 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $20,817.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 324 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $10,157.40.
nCino Price Performance
NCNO opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.36. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Stephens decreased their target price on nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,969,000 after buying an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 62.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after buying an additional 632,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
