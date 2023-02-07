Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after purchasing an additional 435,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $19,044,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after buying an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

