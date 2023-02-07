Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Sells 5,160 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $23,271.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 0.7 %

Rent the Runway stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

