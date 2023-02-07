Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells 4,845 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.77, for a total transaction of $2,213,043.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,727,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

NOW opened at $455.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.53 and its 200 day moving average is $417.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.51, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

