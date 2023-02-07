Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells 704 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total value of $321,268.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,918,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $455.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 284.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

