Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CAO Sells 4,058 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stryker Trading Down 4.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.83 and a 200 day moving average of $227.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

