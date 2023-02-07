Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CAO Sells 4,058 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stryker stock opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.83 and a 200 day moving average of $227.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.
Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
