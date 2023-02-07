International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $3,576,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in Apple by 49.8% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 112,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

