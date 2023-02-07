Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 693.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invesco Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

