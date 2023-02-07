iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,180 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

