iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 321,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 260,466 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 377.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 239,459 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 219.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 147,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.78. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

