Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.
Iteris Price Performance
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.58 on Monday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 520,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.