Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITI. StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.58 on Monday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iteris by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 520,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.