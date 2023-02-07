Jeanette Sellers Sells 324 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 324 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $10,157.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 696 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $20,817.36.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $55.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in nCino by 62.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

