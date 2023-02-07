Jennifer Hyman Sells 5,234 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EL opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

