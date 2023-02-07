Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 885 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.