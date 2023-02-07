KeyCorp Increases NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $6,000.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Trading Down 2.5 %

NVR opened at $5,149.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,500.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,835.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,444.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,059 shares of company stock worth $15,784,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

