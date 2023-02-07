Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHG. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

