Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In related news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:KD opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

