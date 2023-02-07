LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.26.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

