LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.26.

LYB stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

