LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Mizuho

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LYB. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.26.

Shares of LYB opened at $98.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

