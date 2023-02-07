LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.26.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.