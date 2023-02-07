Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day moving average of $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 0.86. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $186.49.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.