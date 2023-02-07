MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MasTec were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec Company Profile

MTZ stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $100.44.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

