McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.76.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

