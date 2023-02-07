Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 67,158 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

