Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

