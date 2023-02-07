Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,977 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 45.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.76.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.09. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

