Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average is $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.76.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

