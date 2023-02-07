Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $144.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.