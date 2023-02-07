Morgan Stanley Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.81.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

