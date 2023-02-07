Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

