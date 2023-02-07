Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.76.

Shares of MSFT opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average of $249.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

