Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nasdaq Stock Down 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NDAQ opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

