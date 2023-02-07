NatWest Group plc Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NatWest Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.1% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

