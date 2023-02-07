Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novavax were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Novavax by 239.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $870.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $101.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

