Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Holdings Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE NUS opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.