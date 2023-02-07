Oakmont Corp Has $122.49 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oakmont Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 19.2% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 480.3% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 659,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $74,490,000 after buying an additional 545,600 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

