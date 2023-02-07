OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

