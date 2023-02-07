Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

