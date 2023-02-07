Parthenon LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 11.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average is $249.09. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.76.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

