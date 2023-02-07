Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 574 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

