Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.76.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $256.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average of $249.09. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

