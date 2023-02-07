Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 731,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 360,468 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 258,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 1,084,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $122,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 659,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $74,490,000 after purchasing an additional 545,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

