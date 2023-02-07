Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.9 %

PAG opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

