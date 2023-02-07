Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perficient were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 151.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 38.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Perficient by 18.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

