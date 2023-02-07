Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $121.71 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 880,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $121,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

